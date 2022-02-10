Charles catches Covid for second time as reinfection rate soars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Charles catches Covid for second time as reinfection rate soars

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 2:21 pm Updated: February 10, 2022, 2:51 pm
The Prince of Wales has caught Covid-19 for a second time (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Prince of Wales has caught Covid-19 for a second time (Chris Jackson/PA)

Covid reinfections have become more common since the emergence of the Omicron variant but are generally milder than primary infections, experts have said as the Prince of Wales contracted coronavirus for a second time.

Clarence House announced on Thursday that Charles, 73, tested positive for Covid-19 is self-isolating.

The heir to the throne previously contracted Covid in March 2020.

He suffered a mild form of the virus and described how he lost his sense of taste and smell.

Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, told the PA news agency: “Reinfections were always going to become a big feature of Covid.

“The other human coronaviruses cause reinfections throughout life and this will most likely be the case with Covid.”

A reinfection is defined as someone who tests positive for Covid-19 more than 90 days after a previous positive result.

Any positive tests within 90 days of a previous one are counted as part of the same “infection episode”.

Covid reinfections currently represent around 10% of daily cases in England, though Prof Hunter said that “this is likely to be a big underestimate as, if reinfections are generally mild, they are less likely to be identified”.

He went on to say: “Sometimes reinfections occur because of the appearance of new escape variants that can bypass existing immunity to a degree and sometimes it may be just because immunity is waning.

“The recent emergence of the Omicron variant has substantially increased the chances of reinfection compared to what we saw with Delta.

“But in general we can expect reinfections to be less severe than primary infection though not always.”

Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, said that while immunity from vaccines or natural infection does not protect people from infection indefinitely, it does protect most from serious disease.

He said: “Reinfections, even in those people who have been fully vaccinated, can be expected. As antibody levels wane or following the appearance of a new variant – like Omicron – your levels of antibody immunity are not sufficiently high to prevent infection.

“That’s different from having no immunity though. Your body has stored up a population of memory cells – both antibody-producing cells and T-cells – which on encountering this new infection, will proliferate rapidly then start fighting off the virus before it can cause serious disease”.

Coronavirus
Covid reinfections currently represent around 10% of daily cases in England (Jane Barlow/PA)

Of the 14.8 million infection episodes in England since the start of the pandemic, some 588,114 (4.0%) are likely reinfections.

Lawrence Young, professor of molecular oncology at the University of Warwick, said that recent data showed that infection with previous Covid-19 virus variants provided around 60% protection from reinfection with the Omicron variant.

According to analysis by the Office for National Statistics, the risk of reinfection was 16 times higher when Omicron was the dominant strain, compared with the period when Delta was dominant.

Unvaccinated people were twice as likely to be reinfected than those who had their second vaccine dose in the previous 14 to 89 days, the study found.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]