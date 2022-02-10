Men with extra pounds of fat may be more likely to break a bone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Men with extra pounds of fat may be more likely to break a bone

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 2:39 pm
Men who carry extra pounds of fat ‘more likely to break a bone’ (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Men who carry a few extra pounds of fat may be more likely to break a bone than those without, a study suggests.

According to the research, men with high levels of fat may be at greater risk of osteoporosis – a condition that weakens the bones and makes them more likely to fracture.

This is despite previous studies showing that body fat mass – weight of fat in the body – has a positive or neutral effect on bone health.

The new findings suggest obesity could lead to declines in bone mineral density (the amount of calcium and minerals in the bones) in people who are not typically considered at high risk of a fracture.

As a result, doctors should consider testing patients with a high body weight for osteoporosis, particularly if they have other risk factors like older age or a family history, the experts argue.

They say healthcare providers often assume people with higher body weight have high bone density so they are less likely to be screened for the condition.

Rajesh Jain, of the University of Chicago Medicine, said: “We found that higher fat mass was related to lower bone density, and these trends were stronger in men than women.

“Our research suggests that the effect of body weight depends on a person’s make-up of lean and fat mass, and that high body weight alone is not a guarantee against osteoporosis.”

As opposed to body fat mass, lean mass is the entire weight of your body, including organs, skin and bones, minus fat.

Dr Jain added: “Health care providers should consider osteoporosis screening for patients with high body weight, especially if they have other risk factors like older age, previous fracture, family history or steroid use.”

The researchers analysed the bone mineral density and body composition data of 10,814 people aged under 60 from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2011/18 in the US.

They found that being leaner had a positive effect on bone mineral density for men and women, but a higher fat mass had a moderately negative association with bone mineral density, especially in men.

The study, co-authored by Tamara Vokes, is published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

