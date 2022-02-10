Researchers find first evidence of respiratory infection in dinosaurs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Researchers find first evidence of respiratory infection in dinosaurs

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 6:53 pm

Researchers have found the first evidence of a respiratory infection – potentially with flu-like symptoms – in a dinosaur that lived 150 million years ago.

The discovery made in the fossilised neck bones of a young diplodocid – a young long-necked sauropod dinosaur like Brontosaurus, allows scientists to better understand the illnesses that affected the animals.

The herbivore, nicknamed “Dolly”, was discovered in 1990 in south-west Montana in the US, and walked the Earth in the late Jurassic Period.

While examining the specimen, researchers identified abnormal bony lumps with an unusual shape and texture that had never been seen before.

They were in the area of the bone where they would have been penetrated by air-filled sacs, Cary Woodruff, of the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum in Malta, Montana, and his colleagues found.

According to the researchers these air sacs would have ultimately connected to Dolly’s lungs and formed part of the dinosaur’s complex respiratory system.

Scans of the irregular protrusions revealed they were made of abnormal bone that most likely formed in response to an infection that could have caused symptoms such as coughing and a fever.

Dr Woodruff said: “Given the likely symptoms this animal suffered from, holding these infected bones in your hands, you can’t help but feel sorry for Dolly.

“We’ve all experienced these same symptoms – coughing, trouble breathing, a fever, etc – and here’s a 150-million-year-old dinosaur that likely felt as miserable as we all do when we’re sick.”

Based on the location of these protrusions, the researchers suggest they formed in response to a respiratory infection in Dolly, which ultimately spread into these neck vertebrae.

The researchers speculate this respiratory infection could have been caused by a fungal infection similar to aspergillosis, a common respiratory illness that affects birds and reptiles today and can lead to bone infections.

According to the researchers, if Dolly had been infected with an aspergillosis-like respiratory infection, it was likely to have experienced flu or pneumonia-like symptoms such as weight loss, coughing, fever, and breathing difficulties.

The infections can be fatal in birds if untreated, and a potentially similar infection in Dolly could have ultimately caused the death of the animal, they add.

Dr Woodruff said: “This fossil infection in Dolly not only helps us trace the evolutionary history of respiratory-related diseases back in time, but gives us a better understanding of what kinds of diseases dinosaurs were susceptible to.”

The findings are reported in the Scientific Reports journal.

