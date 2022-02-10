Brain’s ability to clear Alzheimer’s protein ‘linked to body’s 24-hour clock’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Brain’s ability to clear Alzheimer’s protein ‘linked to body’s 24-hour clock’

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 7:01 pm
Brain’s ability to clear Alzheimer’s protein ‘linked to body’s 24-hour clock’ (Alamy/PA)
Brain’s ability to clear Alzheimer’s protein ‘linked to body’s 24-hour clock’ (Alamy/PA)

The brain’s ability to clear a protein closely linked to Alzheimer’s disease is linked to the body’s 24-hour clock, a new study suggests.

The findings provide a potential explanation for the association between Alzheimer’s disease and disruptions to a person’s sleep cycle.

Research suggests a healthy sleep pattern might be important to ease some symptoms of the disease.

And according to the experts, the new study highlights the importance of good sleep in preventing a protein – known as Amyloid-Beta 42 (AB42) – from forming clumps in the brain, and opens a path to potential therapies for Alzheimer’s.

The findings present the possibility that if the proteins can be cleared daily, people may be less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and to exhibit less severe symptoms, according to experts.

Alzheimer’s disease is known to be associated with disruptions in circadian rhythms, the 24-hour cycle that controls many aspects of human behaviour and physiology.

Sleep disruptions start years before symptoms appear and are linked to more severe symptoms and a higher risk of developing the disease, previous research has found.

Jennifer Hurley, an expert in circadian rhythms, and associate professor of biological science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, America, said: “Circadian regulation of immune cells plays a role in the intricate relationship between the circadian clock and Alzheimer’s disease.

“This tells us a healthy sleep pattern might be important to alleviate some of the symptoms in Alzheimer’s disease, and this beneficial effect might be imparted by an immune cell type called macrophages/microglia.”

Researchers measured the activity of immune cells responsible for clearing away the protein that builds up as plaques in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

They found that the immune cells cleared away the amyloid-beta on an oscillating daily cycle controlled by circadian rhythms.

However, when cells lost that rhythm, the daily cycle disappeared.

Dr Hurley said: “In theory, if we could boost that rhythm, perhaps we could increase the clearance of AB42 and prevent damage to the brain.”

The study further suggested the underlying cause of this oscillation was changes in the number of molecules of a certain protein on the cell’s surface.

The protein, called heparan, which responds to circadian rhythms had previously been shown to play a role in clearing amyloid-beta proteins, researchers say.

Researchers uncovered a mechanism that links the disruption of circadian rhythms to Alzheimer’s disease, and the study highlights the role of immune cells in this relationship.

According to the scientists, while more studies are necessary, the new findings present the possibility that, if the daily clearance of amyloid-beta proteins through this mechanism can be maintained, patients may be less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and to exhibit less severe symptoms.

The findings are published in the PLoS Genetics journal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal