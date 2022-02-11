Kate encourages children to face their fears during CBeebies bedtime story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate encourages children to face their fears during CBeebies bedtime story

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 10:45 am Updated: February 11, 2022, 1:07 pm
The Duchess of Cambridge reads The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark for the broadcast (Kensington Palace/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge has encouraged young viewers to face their fears during a bedtime story reading for CBeebies.

Kate described the modern children’s classic The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, as an “encouraging tale” during her narration of the book to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

Illustrated by Paul Howard, the book tells the story of baby barn owl Plop, who is helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

In a clip from the recording, Kate says: “Wow, what an encouraging tale.

“We can all feel scared sometimes just like our little owl friend Plop, but as Mrs Barn Own said, ‘It’s better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind’.

Paul Howard illustrated The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark (Brian Morrison/PA)

“And with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us. Now it’s time for bed. Night night and sleep tight.”

The duchess is following in the footsteps of Hollywood star Chris Evans, best known for playing Captain America, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and British actor Tom Hiddleston, who have all appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

For the broadcast on the BBC’s channel for young children, the duchess wears jeans and a Fair Isle jumper. She appears to be sitting in the corner of a wooded area, with a hot chocolate within reach, two soft toy owls for company and a lit fire bowl.

Children’s Mental Health Week is a national event that aims to highlight the importance of the issue, and Kate picked Tomlinson’s book as the story chimes with this year’s theme of Growing Together.

The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark read by the duchess on CBeebies Bedtime Stories will be screened at 6.50pm on Sunday.

