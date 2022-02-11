Public urged to help £2.5m bid to turn Devon site into woodland wildlife haven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Public urged to help £2.5m bid to turn Devon site into woodland wildlife haven

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 1:29 pm
The site near Devon which the Woodland Trust wants to buy and manage (Phil Formby/WTML/PA)
The Woodland Trust is bidding to turn a rural Devon site into new woods for an array of wildlife, in the county where the charity first started its work.

It is asking for the public’s help to raise the rest of the £2.5 million needed to transform land near Lympstone, close to the Exe Estuary, with a mixture of planting and letting trees and shrubs grow back naturally.

Areas will also be left as open ground with wood pasture and grassland, and it is hoped the project will create conditions for a range of species to colonise, including rare nightjars, threatened bats, hazel dormice and dingy skipper butterflies.

The a 54-hectare (130 acre) site could even attract beavers from the nearby River Otter population once streams and waterways have been restored and colonised with native alder, willow and other trees, the charity said.

A beaver swimming in water
It is currently made up of farmland and small pockets of existing broadleaf woodland and bluebells, as well as several streams and old individual trees.

The Woodland Trust says volunteers and local people will be involved in creating the new wooded landscape, there will be public access, and tree planting will be done without using plastic tree guards.

The charity is celebrating its 50th year, having begun life as a group of friends in Devon discussing saving a local wood in 1972, which quickly led to the charity’s first purchase, of Avon Woods in the county.

It now cares for 1,000 woods across the UK, and campaigns to protect others from development.

The Trust has already raised almost £1.5 million towards acquisition and management of the plot, but needs another £1 million for the project and says time is running out as it needs to finalise the purchase by March.

The landscape of the site the Woodland Trust wants to transform into a wildlife haven (Phil Formby/WTML/PA)
Paul Allen, site manager in Devon for the Woodland Trust said: “Nestled in a hidden valley in east Devon, the site has areas of existing broadleaf woodland, several streams and a scattering of isolated veteran trees, which would once have been part of hedgerows, criss-crossing fields.

“What makes this land such a prize is the outstanding array of rare wildlife found nearby, and which we hope will move in, once a richer variety of habitats, from trees to open spaces, have been established.

“In our 50th year, with the twin threats of climate change and nature loss looming ever larger, it’s a hugely important time to create this woodland and provide more spaces for nature to thrive and improve the connectivity of the wider landscape.”

