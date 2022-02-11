CPS considering charges against Met officers over Wayne Couzens messages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
CPS considering charges against Met officers over Wayne Couzens messages

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 1:49 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 4:39 pm
Sarah Everard was murdered by police officer Wayne Couzens (family handout/CPS/PA)
Three Metropolitan police officers who worked with Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens could face charges over allegations they shared racist and misogynistic messages with him.

Prosecutors are considering a file of evidence referred by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the “alleged sending and sharing of inappropriate messages by police officers”.

It comes as the IOPC told three officers – two from the Met and one from Kent Police – that they are facing misconduct investigations as it looks at how the forces handled allegations of indecent exposure linked to Couzens.

Decisions on whether any of the officers will face disciplinary proceedings are yet to be made.

Couzens is serving a whole-life order after kidnapping, raping and murdering the 33-year-old last year.

The watchdog has sent evidence concerning two serving Met officers, and a former officer at the force, for consideration of offences regarding “grossly offensive material” under the Communications Act.

It comes after the IOPC launched a probe into claims they and other officers sent “discriminatory messages” – reportedly racist and misogynistic – over WhatsApp between March and October 2019 after the information was recovered from an old mobile phone found during the police probe into Ms Everard’s murder.

Wayne Couzens court case
Wayne Couzens will be behind bars for the rest of his life (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesman said: “We are considering a file of evidence referred to us by the IOPC in relation to the alleged sending and sharing of inappropriate messages by police officers.”

The IOPC said: “Our investigation into the sending and sharing of inappropriate messages by officers on WhatsApp has been completed.

“We provided a file of evidence to the CPS in December to consider potential offences against three individuals under the Communications Act 2003. We await its decision.”

The Met confirmed the two serving officers are on restricted duties.

A force spokesman said: “We are keenly aware that the events following Sarah Everard’s death have rocked the public’s faith in us, and we know that we have to work hard and make real changes in order to earn back that trust.

“Every Met employee has been personally emailed by the commissioner about adhering to professional boundaries, their use of social media, and their duty to call out inappropriate behaviour and report prejudice.”

The IOPC has concluded the investigation into another Met officer, one from Norfolk and one from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary – where Couzens previously worked – but said it was unable to comment further on whether it had recommended disciplinary proceedings.

The watchdog’s investigation into how the Met handled reports that Couzens exposed himself at a fast food restaurant days before he abducted Ms Everard has also been completed. The report has been “shared with the force prior to our decisions on any disciplinary outcomes”, a watchdog spokesman said.

Another investigation by the IOPC into Kent Police’s handling of similar allegations made against Couzens in 2015 is being finalised and its report is at an “advanced stage”, a spokesman added.

