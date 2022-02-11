Friends of second British man held by Taliban plead for his release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Friends of second British man held by Taliban plead for his release

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 2:21 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 5:47 pm
A file image of Taliban border fighters pictured in Helmand province, southwestern Afghanistan (Abdul Khaliq/AP)
Friends of a second British man who has been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan have pleaded for his release, saying they believe he may be being held “in error”.

Peter Jouvenal, a British/German dual national, has been held since early December and was visiting the nation for business and family reasons, his friends said.

It comes as Andrew North, who previously was the South Asia correspondent for the BBC, is being held with several others by the militant group, the PA news agency understands.

Sources told PA that Mr North has been held for a few days in a separate case and it is unclear why he has been detained.

Peter Jouvenal
Peter Jouvenal, right, with a mining consultant, collecting potential rock samples in Afghanistan before his arrest (Peter Jouvenal/PA)

Mr Jouvenal, a Muslim man who is married to an Afghan woman, has been travelling to Afghanistan for more than 40 years as a freelance cameraman, businessman and investor.

In a statement, sent to the PA news agency on Friday, his friends said: “Peter Jouvenal’s friends are deeply concerned for his safety following his detention by the authorities in Afghanistan in early December.

“He is being held without charge, and with no freedom to contact his family or lawyers.

“Peter’s family and friends believe that he may have been detained in error, as he was in Afghanistan to discuss investments in Afghanistan’s mining industry as well as conducting family business. Before his arrest he was working openly and had frequent meetings with senior Taliban officials.

“We urgently request that the Afghan authorities release Peter. He suffers from high blood pressure and needs medication. There is a high threat of Covid infection in the Afghan prison system.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson added: “We are providing support to the families of a number of British men who have been detained in Afghanistan. UK officials have raised their detention with the Taliban at every opportunity, including when a delegation travelled to Kabul yesterday.’

Peter Jouvenal
Peter Jouvenal, left, with Mullah Hafezullah in November (Peter Jouvenal/PA)

His friends added they were grateful for the efforts of the FCDO, and urged the United Nations, ICRC and Red Crescent to help free him.

Former Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh tweeted that Mr North has been “kidnapped” along with eight others from Western countries.

His tweet said: “Due to no media, no reporting by citizens & a suffocating atmosphere, corruption, crime & atrocities aren’t well exposed. As an example nine citizens of western countries have been kidnapped amongst them Andrew North of BBC & Peter Juvenal owner of Gandomak Restaurant. Talibs are liars.”

It is thought that Mr North is working for the United Nations high commissioner for refugees in Kabul as a contractor.

Articles from his website show despatches from the country over the last few months since the Taliban launched its takeover of the nation in August.

A recent piece for BBC Radio 4 by Mr North documented farmers returning to Marjah in Helmand province sowing opium poppy.

He has not posted on his Twitter feed since February 3.

Local news outlet Afghanistan International also reported that he has been taken by the Taliban.

The Washington Post reported that a member of a Taliban intelligence unit in Kabul said “several foreign nationals” were arrested in Kabul on charges of working for Western intelligence agencies.

When approached for comment, a spokeswoman for the BBC directed PA to a tweet posted by the BBC’s executive editor of world news content Paul Danahar.

His tweet said: “Andrew North is working for the UN in Kabul. He is a former colleague and a respected journalist. All inquiries about his situation, which his friends and colleagues are obviously concerned about, should be directed to the UN.”

A spokesperson for the UNHCR said: “Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in co-ordination with others. We will make no further comment given the nature of the situation.”

