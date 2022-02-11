Next Met commissioner ‘must learn from history and acknowledge force’s failures’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Next Met commissioner ‘must learn from history and acknowledge force’s failures’

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 3:35 pm
Metropolitan Police chief Dame Cressida Dick leaves BBC Broadcasting House, London, following her appearance on BBC Radio London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Metropolitan Police chief Dame Cressida Dick leaves BBC Broadcasting House, London, following her appearance on BBC Radio London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The next commissioner of the Metropolitan Police needs to “learn from history” and acknowledge the force’s “systemic failures”, a founding member of the National Black Police Association (NBPA) has said.

Leroy Logan, who has been a regular critic of outgoing commissioner Dame Cressida Dick over the last two years, said the next chief must make Scotland Yard “more open and accountable”.

The former Met superintendent, who became the first chairman of the NBPA, has tipped Neil Basu for the top job, saying his “cultural competence” may put him “head and shoulders” above other candidates.

Mr Basu, an assistant commissioner who previously worked as the head of counter-terrorism, has spent his entire career serving in the Met.

Incident at London Bridge
Neil Basu is among candidates tipped to succeed Dame Cressida Dick as the Metropolitan Police commissioner (Ian West/PA)

Last year he took over responsibility for the College of Policing’s strategic command course, which prepares officers and staff for promotion to the most senior ranks.

Popular among officers and widely regarded as capable, he is also the most senior police officer of Asian heritage and would be the first commissioner from an ethnic background.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Logan said: “I’ve been calling for her (Dame Cressida) to go for the last two years since 2020 during the Black Lives Matter protests and the whole George Floyd issue and how she responded to that.

“She wouldn’t acknowledge institutional racism or any other systemic failure … she was in total denial then, and I found it continued throughout the following two years.”

The next candidate for the job must have a “really clear understanding that they need to acknowledge systemic failures – whether it’s institutional racism, sexism, or anything else”, he said, adding that they need to follow that up with making the Met “more accountable and transparent”.

Believing improvements can be accomplished “quickly”, Mr Logan said the sudden change in leadership following Dame Cressida’s departure will give the force the chance for a “clean break”.

Asked who he thinks is the best person to take over the job, he said: “Neil Basu would be a good candidate.

“He is more in touch with what communities or the wider public is talking about, and being open and forthright and speaking truth to power about what needs to be done.”

Mr Basu has shown a lot of understanding of the issues and is “in touch with communities” so has a “cultural competence” that may put him “head and shoulders above other candidates”, Mr Logan said.

He said the candidates need to “learn from history”, which he says Dame Cressida did not and ultimately became a “victim of history”.

Asked what needs to change at the Met, Mr Logan said: “There needs to be a strong change of narrative about acknowledging where the issues are,” adding that there needed to be independent oversight of the ongoing Met review into culture and standards so that it is not the commissioner and the rest of the force “marking their own homework”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal