Police control room helps woman 3,000 miles away after she contacted wrong force

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 4:59 pm
Durham officers helped a women in danger 3,000 miles away (PA)
Control room staff helped save a woman in danger more than 3,000 miles away after she contacted the wrong Durham police force.

Durham Constabulary was contacted on Wednesday afternoon on its online live chat facility by a distressed woman who reported an intruder trying to get into her home in Durham, Canada.

The distraught victim had typed: “I need help, he is going to come, he is in the house”, before falling silent.

Realising she meant to contact a different Durham police force, the call handler kept the chat open while control room colleagues contacted officers at Durham Regional Police Service in the province of Ontario.

Canadian officers were sent to the scene in the town of Ajax and found a 35-year-old man inside the house.

The suspect fled but was eventually cornered nearby, where he refused to obey officers’ requests and during the altercation was tasered.

He was then arrested, around 30 minutes after his victim first contacted police on the other side of the Atlantic.

The victim received medical attention for her injuries.

The man has now been charged with a string of offences including breaking and entering, assault, forcible confinement and disobeying a lawful order of court.

Inspector Andrea Arthur, head of the force control room, said: “This was an unusual incident and a very distressing situation for the victim, but the team remained calm and managed to help our Canadian colleagues resolve the situation quickly and professionally.

“If we can assist in rescuing a vulnerable victim in immediate danger, regardless of where they live, we will do all we can to help.

“In this case, we’re glad to learn there has been an arrest and, more importantly, the victim is out of danger and receiving the help she needs.”

