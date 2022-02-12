What the papers say – February 12

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The front pages are dominated by fears a Russian invasion of Ukraine is just days away, with both Boris Johnson and Joe Biden warning their respective citizens to get out while there are still commercial flights operating.

The Guardian and The Times carry the Foreign Office’s warning to Britons in Ukraine to leave as Moscow prepares to invade.

Guardian front page, Saturday 12 February 2022: Britons told to leave Ukraine now amid fears of invasion pic.twitter.com/5OPr6KTe6S — The Guardian (@guardian) February 11, 2022

“Invasion fears as Britons ordered to leave Ukraine” reports The Independent, while the Daily Express splashes with an almost identical headline.

Saturday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Invasion fears as Britons ordered to leave Ukraine” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Ls3KAKRPq5 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 11, 2022

The Daily Telegraph also runs with the looming threat from Russia, writing the invasion could happen “any day now”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Russia set to invade 'any day now''#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/PsnLr5lUwb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 11, 2022

Thousands of Britons have been told to “get out now”, the Daily Mail declares in its splash, citing Mr Johnson’s fears for the “security of Europe”.

“Get out” says the Daily Mirror, refencing the Foreign Office’s warning to Brits in Ukraine to leave “via commercial means while they remain available”.

FT Weekend similarly covers the threat to Ukraine on its front page, with the paper quoting both Mr Biden and his security adviser as saying an invasion could involve a “rapid assault” on Kyiv and was “likely to begin with aerial bombing… that could kill civilians without regard to their nationality”.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 12 February https://t.co/n6nzzJsaQb pic.twitter.com/2l2uaofVwv — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 11, 2022

Meanwhile, i weekend reports senior Tories have publicly warned the Prime Minister against trying to remain in office if the police investigation into the partygate scandal finds he broke Covid rules.

Weekend front page: Johnson told by top Tories: don't try to cling to power https://t.co/acpxszilFy#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/N1NQZgGFGP — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 11, 2022

Elsewhere, The Sun runs with the latest in the “Wagatha Christie” libel battle.

And the Daily Star splashes with a paper from a British think-tank which argues creating a “clear system of property rights in space could turbocharge scientific discovery and give all of humanity a greater stake in space exploration”.

Tomorrow's Daily Star front page: One giant leap for Moonkind.https://t.co/bwAOPsgS1D pic.twitter.com/imIsXaUbdX — Daily Star (@dailystar) February 11, 2022