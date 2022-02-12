Three-year-old boy with ‘kind soul’ dies almost a week after M4 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three-year-old boy with ‘kind soul’ dies almost a week after M4 crash

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 12:15 pm
The crash happened a week ago on the M4 (PA)

A “wonderful” three-year-old boy with a “kind soul” has died in hospital almost a week after a crash on the M4 near Newport.

The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been travelling in a car on the motorway’s westbound carriageway when it was hit by a van.

The crash, which happened between junctions 28 and 29 at around 1.45pm on February 5, prompted a huge emergency services response and the road was closed for around seven hours.

Four-year-old girl Gracie-Ann Wheaton, from Tredegar, was severely injured and died the next day.

Gracie-Ann Wheaton, 4, died after the crash on the M4 near Newport (Family handout/PA)

Family of the little boy said he was being treated in the intensive care unit at University Hospital of Wales, also known as the Heath Hospital, in Cardiff, but he died on Friday at 4.30pm.

A family member told the PA news agency: “Unfortunately, after a week of fighting, he has passed away.

“He was wonderful, creative and a kind soul. Turned the grey skies blue.”

A GoFundMe page set up in the aftermath of the incident has raised almost £10,000.

The Ford Transit driver, 41-year-old Martin Newman, of Croeserw, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to the accident.

He has been remanded into custody pending a hearing at Newport Crown Court on February 21.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the collision, or any information that could help the investigation, is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 and quote 2200041245.

