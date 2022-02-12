Amsterdam heroin smuggler who claimed he was on Dunkirk day trip jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Amsterdam heroin smuggler who claimed he was on Dunkirk day trip jailed

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 2:03 pm
Drugs recovered from the fuel tank of a vehicle driven by Daniel Whereatt, of Bristol, after he was stopped at Dover's Eastern Docks (NCA/PA)

A man who claimed he was on a day trip to Dunkirk when he was actually in Amsterdam picking up heroin worth £800,000 has been jailed.

Daniel Whereatt, 48, of Seymour Road, Bristol, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment at Canterbury Crown Court, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

He was stopped at Dover’s Eastern Docks on March 18 2019 as he returned to the UK and his car was searched by Border Force officers after they noticed a strong smell of fuel inside the vehicle.

Drugs were hidden in the fuel tank (NCA/PA)

The NCA said the lining and cushions of the back seats were removed and 18 tape-wrapped packages filled with a brown powder were found submerged inside the fuel sender tanks.

Officers tested the powder and 6kg were found to be heroin with an estimated street value of £800,000.

A further 2kg were found to contain paracetamol and caffeine, which the NCA said are common cutting agents for heroin.

A package recovered from the fuel tank of a vehicle driven by Daniel Whereatt (NCA/PA)

The NCA said Whereatt told officers that he had been in Dunkirk for the day, sleeping in his vehicle before returning to the UK.

But phone analysis showed Whereatt had been in Amsterdam at the time he claimed he had been in Dunkirk.

The NCA said his DNA was also discovered on a screwdriver and metal file found next to the fuel sender unit where the drugs were found.

Whereatt pleaded guilty to importing 6kg of heroin on January 4, the NCA said, adding that he was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday.

Whereatt pleaded guilty to importing 6kg of heroin (PA)

Mark Howes, branch commander at the NCA, said: “This was an attempt to bring potentially lethal drugs into the UK and generate hundreds of thousands of pounds from their supply to vulnerable people.

“Whereatt had only insured the vehicle for two days and we believe this was solely for the purpose of picking up the heroin in Amsterdam and bringing it back to his contacts at home.

“Heroin is a very dangerous drug and brings with it exploitation and violence.

“We will continue our work with Border Force and other partners to target smugglers like Whereatt and bring them to justice.”

