Mezzanine floor collapses in London bar

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 6:39 pm Updated: February 12, 2022, 6:47 pm
(PA)
(PA)

People are being treated by paramedics after a mezzanine floor collapsed at a London bar and restaurant.

The incident happened on Saturday evening at Two More Years in Roach Road, Hackney Wick, east London.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) said it sent a number of resources to Roach Road and crews are treating patients at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called by the LAS at 4.47pm to reports of a partial building collapse at a pub.

A man who was in the venue at the time told the PA news agency: “There was just this sort of cracking sort of noise and dust started coming down.

Two More Years incident – Hackney
The scene at Fish Island, Hackney Wick (PA)

“Me and my friend just ran to the side and the whole thing just came down in a matter of seconds.”

The man said it was lucky that there were not more people sitting directly under the mezzanine floor that came down.

He saw one person being brought out on a stretcher and put into an ambulance, but he said most of the injured appeared to have cuts and bruises rather than anything serious.

Two More Years incident – Hackney
Drinkers gather outside the bar (PA)

An LAS spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.44pm today to Roach Road, Hackney Wick, to reports that part of a building had collapsed.

“We have sent a number of resources to the scene.

“Crews are treating patients at the scene and are working closely with emergency services colleagues. More information to follow.”

A police cordon has since been lifted.

