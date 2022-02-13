Valentine’s Day ‘banknotes’ from 19th century to go under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Valentine’s Day ‘banknotes’ from 19th century to go under the hammer

By Press Association
February 13, 2022, 1:05 pm
A Valentine’s Day-themed skit note dating from the 19th century which is to be sold at auction by Dix Noonan Webb on February 24 (Henry Browne/PA)
A Valentine’s Day-themed skit note dating from the 19th century which is to be sold at auction by Dix Noonan Webb on February 24 (Henry Browne/PA)

Nineteenth-century Valentine’s Day-themed imitation banknotes issued by the “Bank of Love” and “Lovers’ Banking Company” are to be sold at auction.

They are part of a collection of more than 30 skit notes due to go under the hammer at London-based auction house Dix Noonan Webb on February 24.

Skit notes are not real money, but generally mirror designs of real banknotes of the era.

Skit notes sale
Valentine’s Day-themed skit notes dating from the 19th century will go under the hammer at Dix Noonan Webb on February 24 (Henry Browne/PA)

They were often produced as amusing gifts for lovers or friends, while others carried prints of political satire.

The document from the Bank of Love, which is undated but is believed to be from 1840-50, promises to “give you on fair demand both heart and hand on the 14th February” and features a vignette showing a man and woman gazing adoringly at one another.

The one from the Lovers’ Banking Company, dated 14 February 1877 and signed “Cupid”, promises to “pay you on demand the entire love of the supplicant who sends this”.

They will be offered as part of Dix Noonan Webb’s auction of British, Irish and World banknotes, which the company described as “remarkable pieces of social history”.

Andrew Pattison, head of Dix Noonan Webb’s banknote department, said: “They give us snapshots into the cares, fears, livelihoods, humour and pastimes of those who lived and worked in the British Isles for the last several hundred years.

“Some, by accident or design, sail very close to the wind, and 19th century court records are full of attempts made by unscrupulous or ignorant individuals to pass them as real money. Many of the punishments were severe, including flogging and transportation to the colonies.

“Some of these notes tie in with what we know about the grand story of kings and wars and politics – they warn of imminent French invasion or protest for better working and living conditions.

“Others are outwardly much more pedestrian, advertising the services of a small wine merchant, or a Christmas pantomime.

“Still others were never anything more than jokes or amusing gifts for friends or lovers, and are all the more charming for that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal