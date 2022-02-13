NHS hospital doctor arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

NHS hospital doctor arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

By Press Association
February 13, 2022, 3:53 pm
Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley where the doctor had worked pictured (Jacob King/PA)
Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley where the doctor had worked pictured (Jacob King/PA)

An NHS hospital doctor has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

The Sunday Times reported the arrest was for child sexual assault and followed complaints about the examinations of two girls aged seven and 15 at a hospital.

Staffordshire Police confirmed there was an “ongoing” investigation into the actions of a 34-year-old West Midlands man who had previously been a suspect in 2018.

It was decided there was “insufficient evidence” at that time to take further action and Staffordshire Police was reviewing the 2018  investigation.

The Staffordshire force has now reported itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regarding the 2018 investigation.

A police spokesman said: “A 34-year-old man, from the West Midlands, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in December 2021.

“He was released on bail with conditions pending further enquiries. An investigation is ongoing.

“Staffordshire Police is also reviewing an investigation into the same suspect it undertook in 2018, at which time there was insufficient evidence to take further action.

“An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) self-referral has been made by Staffordshire Police in regards to the 2018 investigation.”

Police have launched Operation Anzu with the NHS, a major incident review that will look at the doctor’s work at hospitals in Dudley, West Midlands, and Stoke-on-Trent.

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust medical director Dr Matthew Lewis said: “This doctor no longer works at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“We are working closely with Staffordshire Police and cannot make any further comments at present.”

A helpline – on 01782 672540 – has been opened  for any patient and guardian who may have concerns.

The doctor had worked at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley.

Julian Hobbs, medical director of The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The individual no longer works at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust.

“We are working closely with Staffordshire Police and cannot make any further comment at present.”

An NHS spokesman said: “These are very serious allegations and the trusts and organisations involved are working closely with the police.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further while the investigation is ongoing.”

Detectives have identified nine potential child victims, according to the newspaper which reported the doctor was excluded from the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust in March and was suspended by the General Medical Council in October.

It also stated that the doctor had rejected any allegations he had committed a criminal act and was co-operating with the investigations.

