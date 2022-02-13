Man, 48, dies after fight with another patient at hospital By Press Association February 13, 2022, 8:15 pm Police are investigating the patient’s death (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 48-year-old man has died after a fight with another patient at a hospital. He died at Rotherham District General Hospital (RDGH) in the early hours of Sunday morning, and South Yorkshire Police have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of murder. A member of staff at RDGH called officers at 8.54pm on Saturday to report that two patients had been fighting. Detectives have launched an investigation after a patient at Rotherham District General Hospital (RDGH) died following an assault yesterday evening.A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.https://t.co/a0iDc2UiQs— South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) February 13, 2022 A police spokesman said detectives have launched an investigation into the incident. He said: “We are working closely with the hospital and will remain on scene this evening as we conduct enquiries. “The man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police given more time to question teenager after boy, 16, stabbed to death NHS hospital doctor arrested on suspicion of sexual assault Teenager in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car Seven people rescued after mezzanine floor collapses in London bar