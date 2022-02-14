Fewer bouts of depression associated with reduced risk of heart disease – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Fewer bouts of depression associated with reduced risk of heart disease – study

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 4:01 pm
Fewer bouts of depression associated with reduced risk of heart disease – study (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People who have fewer bouts of depression could be more than a third (34%) less at risk of having blocked arteries, new research suggests.

They also have a 33% lower risk of type 2 diabetes, regardless of lifestyle factors like diet and exercise, and their genetic risk.

Researchers suggest the prevalence of unrecognised depression in patients with heart disease has been known for more than 40 years.

However, it is unclear whether depression contributes to the development of heart disease.

According to the experts, the findings may have implications for improving the health of people with the conditions. But future research is needed to determine the cause of the observed associations and to identify potential implications for preventive treatments.

Pradeep Natarajan, of Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, and colleagues studied the complete DNA of 328,152 people of European ancestry (aged between 40 and 69) available in the UK Biobank database.

Using this data they were able to create a specialised tool that can be used to refine risk prediction for heart disease.

The researchers found that having fewer depressive episodes was associated with a decreased risk of coronary artery disease, type 2 diabetes and irregular heartbeat by 34%, 33% and 20%, respectively.

According to the study, the association was independent of lifestyle factors known to be associated with both poor mental health and the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, such as diet, exercise and smoking.

The researchers also found the association between depression and coronary artery disease was higher in women than in men.

Writing in Nature Cardiovascular Research, the study authors said: “The findings of this study may have implications for improving individual – and population-level cardiometabolic health.”

