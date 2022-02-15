What the papers say – February 15

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

What the papers say – February 15

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 2:07 am
The front pages feature scrambling diplomatic efforts to stop an invasion of Ukraine and the fallout from the Taliban’s resurgence.

The Financial Times reports hopes of averting war have been raised after Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said diplomatic engagement with the west should continue.

Joe Biden and Boris Johnson’s insistence the window for peace is open leads The Daily Telegraph and The Times.

“Final warning Putin! It’s peace or you’ll pay high price”, states the headline of the Daily Express, while the Daily Mirror says Mr Putin has been warned he “risks disaster for Russia and the world” if he invades Ukraine.

The Guardian quotes Mr Johnson as warning the situation has become “very, very dangerous”, with Metro reporting the PM has told European countries to stand up to Mr Putin by removing the “hypodermic drip feed” of Russian gas.

A Jersey minister has confirmed to i that new sanctions are being considered as the UK speaks to tax havens about freezing the assets of oligarchs.

The Daily Mail reports from an inquiry that at least 33 victims of the Post Office IT scandal have died waiting for justice.

Afghan families in the UK have told The Independent they are living in a “nightmare” without proper support six months after the capital Kabul fell to the Taliban.

The Sun says England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is involved in a police investigation into a pub brawl in South Tyneside.

And the Daily Star reports Rebekah Vardy “handbagged” Coleen Rooney in the first round of their court battle.

