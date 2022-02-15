Two taken to hospital after suspected gas explosion at house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two taken to hospital after suspected gas explosion at house

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 5:43 pm Updated: February 15, 2022, 6:11 pm
Emergency services at the scene in Whickham Street, Roker (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Emergency services at the scene in Whickham Street, Roker (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Two people have been taken to hospital after a suspected gas explosion at a house in Sunderland.

Photos of severe damage at the property in Roker show its roof and part of its front missing, with bricks and debris in the street outside.

A cordon is in place with emergency vehicles outside the house.

A North East Ambulance spokesman said one person had been taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital, and another to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, both with blast injuries.

Roker gas explosion
Emergency services at the scene in Whickham Street (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.45pm today we received a report of a suspected gas explosion at an address on Whickham Street, Sunderland.

“Emergency services are at the scene.

“Two men have been taken to hospital with injuries that are not deemed to be life-threatening at this time.

“Officers remain in the area alongside Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and anyone with concerns is asked to speak to them.”

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was at the scene and “still trying to establish the circumstances”.

A spokesman said they had “assembled a number of crews and sent specialist crews”.

The service also posted on social media: “We have four appliances at the scene along with our Aerial Ladder Platform vehicle.”

Neighbour John Ellis, 43, received a phone call about the blast and believed his father – with whom he lives – was at home at the time as he works nights, but by luck he was doing training at work.

Emergency services at the scene in Whickham Street, Roker, Sunderland, where extensive damage has been caused to a property following a gas explosion
The incident caused extensive damage (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I was ringing him and he wasn’t answering and when I got here I thought he was dead.

“Luckily, it’s not turned out that way.”

Mr Ellis, a truck driver, said his council flat has been destroyed by the blast, along with the contents, and he was not insured.

He said: “The roof’s been blown off, the front’s collapsed, the back’s collapsed, it’s uninhabitable.”

But Mr Ellis said all the property – clothes, TV and furniture – can be replaced.

He thought his neighbour had been pulled out by the fire brigade and that the air ambulance had been at the scene.

