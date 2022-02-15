Andrew must withdraw his duke title out of respect for people in York – MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andrew must withdraw his duke title out of respect for people in York – MP

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 9:05 pm
General view of the The Duke of York in Victoria, London. Punters have said pubs called The Duke of York should not have to change their names despite the Queen stripping Andrew of his honorary military roles. Picture date: Friday January 14, 2022.
General view of the The Duke of York in Victoria, London. Punters have said pubs called The Duke of York should not have to change their names despite the Queen stripping Andrew of his honorary military roles. Picture date: Friday January 14, 2022.

The Duke of York must withdraw his title to show “respect” for people living in York, an MP for the city has said.

Labour’s Rachael Maskell, who represents York Central, has said Andrew must remove his association with the city in light of the settlement in his civil sex case brought by Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Maskell welcomed Andrew’s pledge to donate money to Ms Giuffre’s charity which supports of victims’ rights, but said his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has caused “deep hurt and embarrassment” to York residents.

Labour Party conference 2016
Labour MP for York Central, Rachael Maskell, has called for Andrew to withdraw his ducal title out of ‘respect’ for people living in the city (Danny Lawson/PA) 

She said: “Although it is a relief that Prince Andrew has finally acknowledged and expressed regret for his close association with a convicted sex offender and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, his long delay in doing so and initial response to the charges and Ms Giuffre have been source of deep hurt and embarrassment to many people across the city.

“Carrying a title does create an ambassadorial relationship with that place, and for somewhere with a global reputation, such as York, this is extremely important.

“It is to be welcomed that he has now pledged to support the fight against the evils of sex trafficking and it’s victims.

“To demonstrate his seriousness in this endeavour, and his respect for those affected by abuse and the people of our city, I would ask that his first act of contrition is to confirm his support for the withdrawal of his ducal title.”

Quoting a poll from York’s daily newspaper The Press, Ms Maskell highlighted how 88% of people in the city wanted Andrew’s association with it to be removed, but said there is “currently no legal route by which this can be achieved”.

Ms Maskell, who has previously requested a debate into how aristocratic titles which take their name from a geographical locations are assigned, called for Parliament to pass legislation which would enable people to vote for the withdrawal of Andrew’s title.

Although the parties have settled the case, the agreement is not an admission of guilt from the duke and he has always strenuously denied the allegations against him.

