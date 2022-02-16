Storm Dudley to bring strong winds which could endanger life – Met Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Storm Dudley to bring strong winds which could endanger life – Met Office

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: February 16, 2022, 8:13 am
Waves crash against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour (PA)
Strong winds of up to 90mph brought by Storm Dudley could pose a danger to life on Wednesday, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for “very strong and disruptive” winds which could cause widespread chaos, including a “good chance” of power cuts and disruption to transport services.

The warning says: “Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.”

The warning is in place from 4pm until midnight and covers a large belt across the middle of the UK, including regions north of Hull in the East Riding of Yorkshire and south of Perthshire in Scotland.

Forecasters have said residents in this region can also expect heavy showers throughout the afternoon and snow on high ground.

(PA Graphics)
A yellow warning for wind, which could disrupt public transport and power lines, is also in place from 6pm on Wednesday, covering all of northern and central England, most of Wales and southern and central Scotland.

This warning is in force until 9pm on Friday, and expands to cover Northern Ireland from Thursday.

Met Office forecasters have said the conditions are caused by Storm Dudley which will move across the northern half of the nation from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and Storm Eunice which follows.

In a Met Office daily forecast video, meteorologist Alex Deakin has warned people in the affected areas to brace for “heavy rain and ever-strengthening winds”.

“It’s going to be a windy day throughout with those winds continuing to pick up through the afternoon and the evening,” he said.

“There will be some snow on the hills across Scotland, but it’s the rain and more particularly the wind we’re concerned about in this storm system on Wednesday.

“It’s likely to cause transport disruption and dangerous conditions by the sea.”

Winter weather Jan 29th 2022
Stormy weather is on the way for much of England and Scotland on Wednesday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Storm Dudley is expected to bring gusts of up to 80-90mph on exposed coasts and hills of Scotland, with 60-70mph possible further inland.

Meanwhile, Storm Eunice is predicted to bring heavy rain and possible snowfalls on high ground from the Midlands northwards.

Where snow does fall, the high winds are likely to create blizzard conditions, the Met Office has said.

Motorists have been urged to drive carefully, while electricity supply firms have issued warnings following the widespread outages in northern England and Scotland which followed storms earlier this year.

Temperatures are milder than usual for the time of year on Wednesday, with highs of 15C (59F) predicted in London, 13C (55.4F) in Cardiff, 12C (53.6F) in Belfast and 9C (48.2F) in Edinburgh.

