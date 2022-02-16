Man injured in suspected gas explosion now in critical but stable condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Man injured in suspected gas explosion now in critical but stable condition

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 9:09 am
Emergency services at the scene in Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Emergency services at the scene in Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

One of two men injured in a suspected gas explosion is now in a critical but stable condition, police have said.

The Northumbria force confirmed the man’s condition had deteriorated overnight following the blast in Sunderland on Tuesday afternoon.

Two people were taken to hospital with blast injuries and a number of residents were evacuated after the explosion.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.45pm yesterday we received a report of a suspected gas explosion at an address on Whickham Street, Sunderland.

Emergency services at the scene in Sunderland
Emergency services at the scene in Sunderland, where extensive damage was caused to a property (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Two men were taken to hospital. One man’s condition has since deteriorated and he is currently in a critical but stable condition.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said it had been a “significant” explosion.

Photos of severe damage at the property in Roker show its roof and part of its front missing, with bricks and debris in the street outside.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman yesterday said one person had been taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital, and another to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, both with blast injuries.

Neighbour John Ellis, 43, received a phone call about the blast and believed his father – with whom he lives – was at home at the time as he works nights, but by luck he was doing training at work.

Property damaged in explosion
The incident caused extensive damage (Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I was ringing him and he wasn’t answering and when I got here I thought he was dead.

“Luckily, it’s not turned out that way.”

Mr Ellis, a truck driver, said his council flat had been destroyed by the blast, along with the contents, and he was not insured.

He said: “The roof’s been blown off, the front’s collapsed, the back’s collapsed, it’s uninhabitable.”

But Mr Ellis said all the property – clothes, TV and furniture – can be replaced.

He thought his neighbour had been pulled out by the fire brigade and that the air ambulance had been at the scene.

