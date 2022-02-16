Man arrested at Heathrow and charged with 2017 murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man arrested at Heathrow and charged with 2017 murder

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 9:32 am
Seun McMillan was fatally stabbed in Southgate, north London, in May 2017 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A man has been charged with murder over a fatal stabbing in north London in 2017.

Seun McMillan, 23, died after being stabbed in Cowper Gardens, Southgate, on May 2 2017 as he walked towards his house with friends.

Jarrad O’Field was charged with murder on Tuesday after arriving at Heathrow Airport on a flight from Canada, the Metropolitan Police said.

Chantelle Bucknor previously spoke of the pain of losing her son (Henry Clare/PA)
O’Field, 24, who is of no fixed address and has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs over a separate matter, will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Speaking on the first anniversary of the stabbing in 2018, Mr McMillan’s mother, Chantelle Bucknor, said her son was “completely innocent in all of this”.

She said: “He was jovial, handsome, the life and soul of the party. Everyone loved Seun. He would come in and be very polite and very manageable.”

