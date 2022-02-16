Monday still quietest weekday on London Tube, despite end of ‘work at home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday still quietest weekday on London Tube, despite end of ‘work at home’

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 12:07 pm
(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)

Londoners are continuing to avoid using the Underground on Mondays, despite the recent scrapping of “work at home” guidance, figures suggest.

Passenger numbers on the Tube were 55% of their pre-pandemic level on Monday February 7, compared with 60% or 61% from Tuesday to Friday.

The previous week saw levels of 54% on Monday, then 57% or 59% from Tuesday to Friday.

The Government announced on January 19 that it was dropping its advice for people in England to work from home.

In the week of the announcement, passenger numbers on the Underground averaged 46% of pre-pandemic level on Monday, rising to 51% by Friday.

The same pattern has occurred in each subsequent week, suggesting Monday is still many people’s preferred day for avoiding the Tube.

The figures, from the Department for Transport, show a similar trend on London buses, though the overall percentages are higher and there is less of a contrast between the start and end of the week.

Passenger levels on buses in the capital were 75% on Monday last week and had risen to 77% by Friday.

In the week of the Government’s announcement, the level was 71% on Monday and had reached 73% by Friday.

The trend is not evident in the rest of the country.

Passenger numbers on bus services outside London were estimated to be at 77% of pre-pandemic level on Monday and Friday last week, rising as high as 80% on Tuesday.

The previous week saw 74% on Monday and Friday, peaking at 77% on Tuesday.

Provisional estimates for all national rail services in Britain show passenger numbers were at 62% of pre-pandemic levels on Monday, Tuesday and Friday last week, with 63% on Wednesday and Thursday – the highest percentages since Christmas.

