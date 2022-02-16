Former police officer denies sexually assaulting woman By Press Association February 16, 2022, 3:15 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 4:17 pm The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the alleged incident happened while the officer was off-duty (Dave Thompson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A former police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman who he is said to have met on a dating app. Benjamin Mace, previously of Cambridgeshire Police, wore a suit as he appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. The 38-year-old, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, Peterborough, indicated a plea of not guilty to the single charge of sexual assault. Mace, who has since resigned from the force, is accused of sexually touching a woman in Peterborough in 2019. The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the alleged incident happened while Mace was off-duty. He was bailed to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea hearing on March 16. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close