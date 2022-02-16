Andrew keeps dukedom and naval rank after sex assault lawsuit settlement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andrew keeps dukedom and naval rank after sex assault lawsuit settlement

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 6:29 pm
The Duke of York (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Duke of York is keeping his dukedom and his service rank of Vice Admiral and will remain a Counsellor of State despite agreeing to an out-of-court settlement in a sexual assault lawsuit.

There are growing calls for Andrew to give up the York title, or for the Queen to remove it, in the wake of his financial agreement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused the duke of having sex with her after she was trafficked.

The dukedom was a gift from his mother on his wedding day in 1986 and was previously used by the Queen’s father George VI.

Royalty – Duke and Duchess of York Wedding – Westminster Abbey
The Duke and Duchess of York on their wedding day (PA)

Labour MP Rachael Maskell, who represents York Central, has called on Andrew to withdraw his title to show “respect” for people living in York.

Palace sources said there has been no change to Andrew’s current titles since the duke was stripped of his honorary military roles by the monarch last month, when he also stopped using his HRH style.

He remains the Duke of York and also a Vice Admiral.

As a former royal member of the armed forces who served in the Royal Navy, he was by convention promoted in line with his still-serving peers and made Vice Admiral by the Navy on his 55th birthday in 2015.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the decision on titles “rests obviously with the Palace in the future”.

Andrew remains in the line of succession to the throne – ninth in line – and is also a Counsellor of State.

Audience at Windsor Castle
The Queen told how she has trouble moving during an audience on Wednesday (Steve Parsons/PA)

In the event the Queen could not undertake her official duties as sovereign on a temporary basis due to illness, two or more Counsellors of State are appointed by Letters Patent to act in her place.

With the monarch, now 95, indicating on Wednesday she is experiencing trouble moving, Palace aides will be under greater pressure to resolve the Counsellor of State situation in case she falls unwell.

Counsellors of State are appointed from among the following: the monarch’s consort (which was the late Duke of Edinburgh) and the four adults over the age of 21 next in succession.

These are currently the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York.

The Queen is empowered to appoint Counsellors under the Regency Acts 1937-53, and legislation would be needed to remove Andrew.

But sources have suggested there will be no change in the law.

Harry also no longer carries out royal duties.

Living away from the UK in California could potentially disqualify Harry from his Counsellor of State role, although he could travel back to London if ever required, despite not being a working royal.

Last week, Charles contracted Covid, there were fears the Queen had also caught the virus, and William was abroad in Dubai, meaning the Counsellor of State roles would have fallen to Andrew and Harry if both the monarch and Charles were too unwell to carry out duties.

