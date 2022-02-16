Orangutans instinctively use hammers to strike and sharp stones to cut – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Orangutans instinctively use hammers to strike and sharp stones to cut – study

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 7:02 pm
Orangutans instinctively use hammers to strike and sharp stones to cut, a study has found.

According to the researchers, the findings suggest that two major prerequisites for the emergence of stone tool use – striking with stone hammers and recognising sharp stones as cutting tools – may have existed in our last common ancestor with orangutans, 13 million years ago.

Researchers tested tool making and use in two captive male orangutans that had not previously been trained or exposed to demonstrations of the activities.

Each animal at Kristiansand Zoo in Norway was provided with a concrete hammer, a stone, and two baited puzzle boxes.

They needed to cut through a rope or a silicon skin in order to access a food reward.

The study found the orangutans spontaneously hit the hammer against the walls and floor of their enclosure, but neither directed strikes towards the stone to create a sharp tool.

In a second experiment, the orangutans were also given a human-made sharp flint flake, which one orangutan used to cut the silicon skin, solving the puzzle.

Alba Motes-Rodrigo, at the University of Tubingen in Germany, and colleagues say this is the first demonstration of cutting behaviour in untrained orangutans.

In order to investigate if apes could learn the remaining steps from observing others, researchers showed three female orangutans at Twycross Zoo in the UK how to hit the stone to create a sharp flint flake.

After the demonstrations, one female went on to use the hammer to hit the stone, directing the blows towards the edge as demonstrated.

This study is the first to report spontaneous stone tool use without close direction in orangutans that have not been socialised by humans, researchers say.

Writing in Plos One, the researchers said: “When presented with a human-made flake, a naive orangutan spontaneously used it as a cutting tool to open a puzzle box, providing proof of concept that cutting (or piercing) using sharp-edged tools is within orangutans’ spontaneous repertoire.

“Overall, our findings suggest that two prerequisites for the emergence of early lithic technologies – lithic percussion (the removal of sharp stones) and the recognition of sharp-edged stones as cutting tools – might be deeply rooted in our evolutionary past.”

