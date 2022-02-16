Councillors set to debate renaming of Prince Andrew Way in Co Antrim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Councillors set to debate renaming of Prince Andrew Way in Co Antrim

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 9:53 pm
The Duke of York (PA)
The Duke of York (PA)

Councillors in Northern Ireland are set to hold a debate later this year on the renaming of Prince Andrew Way in Co Antrim.

Prince Andrew Way is currently a street in Carrickfergus, which is in the Mid and East Antrim Council area.

A spokesperson for the council said that a debate to change the name of Prince Andrew Way is set to be held later this year.

It comes amid growing calls for Andrew to give up his Duke of York title, or for the Queen to remove it, in the wake of his financial agreement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused the duke of having sex with her after she was trafficked.

Andrew has always denied the allegations.

The spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Council said: “This is a matter for Elected Members, and a motion to change the name of Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus is expected to be brought before Council in June 2022, at which time it will considered by Elected Members.”

The street is on the eastern side of the Northern Ireland town.

Belfast City Council decided earlier this month that the Union Flag will not fly over city hall to mark the Duke of York’s birthday.

