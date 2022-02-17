On-the-run sex offender arrested four days after absconding from open prison

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A sex offender who absconded from an open prison in Lincolnshire, sparking a major manhunt, has been arrested.

Paul Robson, 56, was described as a “particular danger to women and young children” after being reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston, at about 7am on Sunday.

Lincolnshire Police said Robson was found and arrested in the Skegness area of the county at 9.27am on Thursday and remains in police custody.

The force’s East Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said: “We are pleased to report that we have arrested Paul Robson.

Paul Robson was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp (Chris Radburn/PA)

“We are grateful to the member of the public who called this morning to report a sighting, which led to the eventual arrest of Robson.

“At this stage, we don’t believe he had any accomplices or believe that he’s committed further offences.

“We’d also like to extend our thanks to partner agencies and our officers for working tirelessly to apprehend Robson.”

Police had issued three images of Robson, who is serving an indeterminate sentence imposed at Oxford Crown Court in 2000 for attempted rape and indecent assault.

It is understood that Newcastle-born Robson has been returned to a closed prison and will not be eligible to apply for parole for at least a further two years.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Paul Robson is now safely back behind bars and will face an uphill struggle proving he can ever be trusted to move to an open prison again.

“While absconds have halved since 2010 and are now extremely rare, the Deputy Prime Minister has introduced greater scrutiny of Parole Board recommendations on open prison moves.”