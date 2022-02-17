Inquest was ‘sufficient investigation’ into Co Armagh shooting – European court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

Inquest was ‘sufficient investigation’ into Co Armagh shooting – European court

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 10:52 am Updated: February 17, 2022, 1:09 pm
(Alamy/PA)
The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that an inquest was an effective investigation into the shooting of an IRA man in Co Armagh by the Army.

Martin McCaughey, 23, was shot dead near Loughgall by the SAS on October 9 1990.

The court’s ruling noted the soldiers had been carrying out a night-time surveillance operation at a farm when Mr McCaughey and another person, Desmond Grew, appeared with AK47 rifles wearing gloves and balaclavas.

In a statement after his death, the Provisional IRA said publicly that Mr McCaughey had been an IRA volunteer on active service at the time.

Martin McCaughey and Dessie Grew inquest
Martin McCaughey’s sister Sally Gribben and Philip O’Neill, brother-in-law of Dessie Grew, at an inquest into their deaths at Laganside Court, Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)

A decision was made in April 1993 not to prosecute the soldiers involved on the basis that there was not sufficient evidence to prove they had not been acting in self-defence.

An inquest into Mr McCaughey’s death in 2012 returned a verdict of “lawful killing”.

His sister Sally Gribben took a case to the European court that there had been a failure to conduct an effective investigation into her brother’s death.

In a ruling published on Thursday, the court found the inquest “had undoubtedly been thorough”.

It found “certain weaknesses in the inquest”, including the failure to disclose to the next of kin material relating to other fatal shootings the soldiers had been involved in.

However, it did not consider that those weaknesses, either individually or cumulatively, had undermined the inquest’s meeting of the investigation requirements of Article 2, namely to secure the effective implementation of the domestic laws which protect the right to life and, in those cases involving state agents or bodies, to ensure their accountability for deaths occurring under their responsibility.

The court concluded the application was “inadmissible as manifestly ill-founded”.

In a statement Ms Gribben’s solicitor, Fearghal Shiels of the firm Madden and Finucane, said they are disappointed with the court’s decision.

“The court has expressed concerns about the refusal of the coroner to disclose potentially relevant information in relation to the involvement of military witnesses in other fatal shooting incidents and the failure to ensure the recall of a key military witness to be examined in relation to his shooting of another man, Francis Bradley, in 1986,” he said.

“It was our contention that these matters were central issues to be determined by the jury and the inquest had been denied important evidence.”

