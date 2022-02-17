Archdruid of Stonehenge blesses new exhibition at British Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Archdruid of Stonehenge blesses new exhibition at British Museum

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 12:35 pm Updated: February 17, 2022, 7:27 pm
The Archdruid of Stonehenge and Britain poses in front of the sunrise exhibit after performing a blessing for The World of Stonehenge exhibition (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Archdruid of Stonehenge has performed a prayer ceremony at the British Museum to mark the opening of a new exhibition.

Performed by Rollo Maughfling, Archdruid of Stonehenge and Britain, the 15-minute ceremony included vocal chants and call and response blessings to a crowd of 25 people.

Rollo performed the ceremony in full robes as he blessed the exhibition, called The World of Stonehenge, which contains over 430 objects from seven different countries and allows visitors to learn about the mystery of the historic monument.

He is the most senior druid in the UK and has been leading annual solstices and equinox ceremonies at Stonehenge for 30 years.

The World of Stonehenge exhibition
The Burton Agnes chalk drum, part of a hoard recovered from a child’s grave dating back 5,000 years (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In summer 2014, about 40,000 people attended his ceremony at the summer solstice celebrations at Stonehenge.

The archdruid told the PA news agency: “This exhibition is marvellous, it is the first time for many years, even in our lifetimes that we have seen such a fantastic collection of Stonehenge life and times and culture put together.

“It is also true that Stonehenge is a time come round again, it was banned during the time of Roman occupation, and during the time of the Roman Catholic church, but now we are able to pick it up again and, of course, it is fundamental to the whole ecological principle of saving the planet.”

The World of Stonehenge exhibition
Seahenge, a 4,000-year-old Bronze Age timber circle from Norfolk, is part of the exhibition (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Nearly two-thirds of the objects on display at this exhibition are loaned from 35 lenders, and most of these objects have never been seen in the UK before.

Some of the key attractions include the Nebra Sky Disc, a 3,600-year-old bronze disc believed to be the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos.

The 12-inch disc has a blue-green patina with inlaid gold symbols thought to represent the sun, moon, stars, the solstices and the constellation of the Pleiades.

Dr Neil Wilkin, curator of the exhibition told PA: “It is really important to have the archdruid here at the exhibition because what he is able to do is bring us back to why the monument is important today.

The World of Stonehenge exhibition
A member of staff observes a gold cape dating from 1600-1900 BC from Mold, Flintshire, Wales (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It was very important 5,000 years ago but people are still drawn to the stones from all over Britain and Europe as they were in the past so bringing him here allows us to explore what’s powerful and what’s meaningful about Stonehenge today.

“It connects us to the natural world, it connects us to the heavens, and it connects us to the past, it’s a portal of connectivity.”

The exhibition is held in the Sainsbury gallery at the British Museum and runs from February 17 to July 17.

