Scandal allegations raise questions about monarchy’s ‘right to reign’ By Press Association February 17, 2022, 2:45 pm Updated: February 17, 2022, 7:27 pm The Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal attend a reception after presenting the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]