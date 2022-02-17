Eden Project co-founder apologises for comments about Cornwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eden Project co-founder apologises for comments about Cornwall

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 4:07 pm
Sir Tim Smit caused a stir with his comments about residents (David Davies/PA)
The co-founder of the Eden Project has apologised for comments he made about Cornwall after labelling “quite a few” of the locals as “tossers” while defending his friend Rick Stein.

Sir Tim Smit, 67, executive vice-chairman of the Cornish tourist attraction, has brought millions of visitors to the county but caused a stir with his comments about the residents.

In a podcast, Sir Tim defended his friend, Padstow-based chef Stein, from criticism he receives in some quarters for “representing” Cornwall while not coming from the county.

Sir Tim said he was sorry if people were offended by his comments (Chaz Oldham/PA)
Sir Tim suggested Stein’s Cornish detractors could represent themselves more if they were “a bit more f****** articulate”.

He made the comments on comedian Seamas Carey’s podcast The Reason Why about life in Cornwall.

Sir Tim told him that Stein is “personally quite anxious about being seen as a spokesman for Cornwall because he knows you get bricks thrown at you for saying you speak for anybody here”.

He added: “One of the problems in Cornwall is if you say anything – if you’re not Cornish – they say you’re an arrogant so-and-so speaking for the (locals).

“You feel, and I don’t, but you feel like saying, ‘Well, if you were a bit more f****** articulate, you could speak up for yourself.’

“You’ve all got mums who made the best pasties in the world and you talk about the good old days … but they’ve been bad for about 70 years because of tossers like you.

“What I would say to quite a few Cornish people is that you cannot define your life in terms of what you don’t like. You’ve got to define it in terms of the sunny uplands you’d like to aspire to.

“It is factually correct that Cornwall has been dealt a bad hand and it deserves significantly more.”

After he was criticised for the comments, Sir Tim issued an apology.

“I’m sorry that some of the comments I made in the podcast have caused offence,” he said.

“I hope that when people listen to the whole piece they will realise that I was speaking in the context of defending my friend Rick Stein and my strongest words were directed at people who seek to damn him for making Cornwall attractive to outsiders.

Rick Stein
Rick Stein is based in Padstow (Lewis Whyld/PA)

“I wasn’t intending to comment on Cornish people as a whole, rather some of those who would tell you that the past was better than now when the truth is different; it was not.

“Cornwall has been my home for more than 30 years and I don’t want a few harsh words on my part to damage the many friendships I’ve made in a place I love.

“My comments in the round are extremely pro-Cornwall and the rightness of anger at the neglect of this special place – and an encouragement not to attack the wrong targets.”

