London Eye and Legoland among attractions closing because of Storm Eunice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of attractions are temporarily closing across the UK on Friday because of Storm Eunice.

A red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge, which is understood to be a rare event for the UK.

The London Eye, Legoland and a number of parks and attractions will close on Friday amid warnings of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.

The London Eye will not be open to visitors on Friday (John Walton/PA)

The sites were likely to have been busier given that it is half-term for many schools across the country.

A statement on the London landmark’s Twitter account said: “Due to severe weather disruption, the London Eye and River Cruise has taken the difficult decision to close tomorrow (Fri Feb 18).

“The safety of our guests is our number one priority and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. Please follow us here for updates.”

Due to the weather warning issued by the Met Office we've made the difficult decision to close the Resort tomorrow (18th February). If you're due to visit we'll be in touch to discuss re-booking. We apologise for the disappointment and look forward to welcoming you back soon! pic.twitter.com/wnLYAG3gyD — LEGOLAND Windsor (@LEGOLANDWindsor) February 17, 2022

Windsor-based theme park Legoland, said: “Due to the weather warning issued by the Met Office we’ve made the difficult decision to close the resort tomorrow (February 18).

“If you’re due to visit we’ll be in touch to discuss rebooking. We apologise for the disappointment and look forward to welcoming you back soon!”

Warwick Castle will also be closed, due to the “high likelihood” of travel disruption and the “vast coverage” of trees throughout the attraction.

A statement said: “Guest and staff welfare is of paramount importance to us and it is necessary to ensure the health and safety of everyone during this time.

“If you have a ticket for tomorrow you will be sent communication direct to your email with your options, you will be able to rebook for another day in the year.

“If you have a short break booked with us, one of our customer service team will be in touch today with your options.”

A National Trust spokesperson said: “Most of the places we look after in the south, south west and east of England, in the Midlands, and in Wales will be closed tomorrow due to the incoming storm, with some sites also shut in the north of England and Northern Ireland.

“We’re urging people to follow local advice and to check our website for more information.”

Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London, and Wakehurst, West Sussex, will also be closing their doors, it was announced on social media.

In an email to customers, the centres said: “Due to severe weather, Kew Gardens and Wakehurst will be closed tomorrow, Friday February 18 2022.

Please be aware that Richmond, Bushy and Greenwich Park will be closed all day on Friday 18 February. All other parks will remain open, although playgrounds will be closed. This decision is based on the strong winds, the age and vulnerability of trees in particular parks. — The Royal Parks (@theroyalparks) February 17, 2022

“This isn’t a decision we’ve taken lightly. We always put the safety of our staff and visitors first, and that is why we’ve decided to close the gardens. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes.

“The situation will be closely monitored and the gardens will reopen to visitors as soon as it is safe to do so. Please check our website for the latest updates.”

Windsor Great Park, Richmond, Bushy and Greenwich Parks in London and National Trust sites including Polesden Lacey, near Dorking in Surrey, will also be closed.

The Royal Parks said on Twitter: “This decision is based on the strong winds, the age and vulnerability of trees in particular parks.”

Hampshire County Council has confirmed the closure of all the council-run country parks, while Marwell Zoo near Winchester and Monkey World in Dorset will be shut.