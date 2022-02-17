University awarded top honour for soil science research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
University awarded top honour for soil science research

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 4:27 pm
The Aberdeen team collected the award from the Prince of Wales and Princess Royal on Thursday (University of Aberdeen/PA)
A Scottish university has picked up a prestigious honour from the royal family in recognition of its ground-breaking research into the science of soil.

Representatives of Aberdeen University were presented with the Queen’s Anniversary Prize by the Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal in a ceremony in London on Thursday – with other Scottish universities also being honoured for their work.

Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University was recognised for research in the advancement of photonics technology, Strathclyde University in Glasgow was honoured for its excellence in advanced manufacturing, and Glasgow University also picked up an award.

Aberdeen University principal and vice-chancellor Professor George Boyne described the award as a “great honour”.

Academics from the University of Aberdeen who have been awarded the honour (University of Aberdeen/PA)

He added: “The impressive work of our soil scientists will make a significant contribution in some of humanity’s greatest challenges, including climate change and the deterioration of our global soil resource.”

Charles and Anne presented representatives from the university with the prize, which is awarded every two years in recognition of world-class research.

The award comes after scientists at the university established a world-leading centre looking into soil science, developing state-of-the-art environmental models and creating biosensors for the assessment of pollution.

Their work has had a global impact, as the university made major contributions to last year’s Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

Professor Graeme Paton, head of the School of Biological Sciences, said he “could not be prouder of the staff and students” for receiving the honour.

“The research of our staff and students is making an immense contribution to some of the greatest challenges of our time and it is fitting that their tremendous efforts are recognised with this coveted award,” he said.

“The issues we face in maintaining sustainable soils are greater now than ever before and at Aberdeen we have the techniques, skills and people to address these challenges and make a real difference.”

Professor Marion Campbell, vice-principal for research, said: “The award of a Queen’s Anniversary Prize is testament to the excellent work being done by our soil scientists at the University of Aberdeen and I am pleased they have received this recognition.”

