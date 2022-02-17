Farmers told to slash nitrogen pollution flowing into Poole Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Farmers told to slash nitrogen pollution flowing into Poole Harbour

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 5:03 pm
Poole Harbour is a designated site of special scientific interest (Steve Parsons/PA)
Farmers have been told they must more than halve the amount of harmful nitrates pouring into one of Dorset’s most picturesque harbours, in a bid to reverse decades of environmental damage.

Poole Harbour is a site of huge ecological significance in the UK, but dangerously high volumes of nitrogen entering the sea over the past 50 years have seen water quality plummet.

Nitrogen is a vital nutrient that gives plants the energy to grow and is widely used in synthetic fertilisers, and is also found in manure and slurry.

Excessive nitrogen pollution is harmful to biodiversity because it causes nitrogen-tolerant species to thrive at the expense of wild plants which are outcompeted.

The amount of nitrogen entering Poole harbour has more than doubled from about 1,000 tonnes per year in the 1960s to 2,300 tonnes annually now, according to the Environment Agency.

As result, its mudflats have been covered in green algae which has smothered the native sea grass and had a negative impact on the wetland birds and other wildlife.

Sandbanks peninsula
Nitrogen pollution is damaging the rare wildlife in Poole Harbour (Steve Parsons/PA)

The harbour is a site of special scientific interest (SSSI) meaning it is a priority for conservation because of its rare flora and fauna and its geological features.

It is also a special protection area (SPA), a designated site for the conservation of threatened and migratory birds, as well as a Ramsar site – signalling that its wetlands are of international significance.

Local farmers must now slash the amount of nutrient run off from their soils to a level that is no longer harmful to the environment, or risk a fine under the Environmental Permitting Regulations.

Under the Environment Agency and Natural England’s recommendations, nitrogen volumes flowing into Poole Harbour need to fall from 2,300 tonnes to 1,500 tonnes per year.

The recommendations also require the quantity of ortho-phosphate pollution, another chemical that stimulates excessive algal growth, cut from 51 tonnes to 22 tonnes a year.

The Environment Agency said farmers must now start to implement measures to reach the targets, and by 2023 must ensure nitrogen run off from their land does not exceed 18.1kg per hectare a year.

Strategies to cut nitrogen pollution include reducing the amount of bare land over winter by planting cover crops, which reduce run-off and suck the chemical down into the soils.

Farmers will have to avoid planting crops like maize on “high risk” land, specifically steep slopes with thin soil that are prone to leaching, and in some cases will have to cut their overall fertiliser use.

Poole Harbour
Algae in Poole Harbour is damaging native sea grasses (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Farmers can also join an Environment Agency-approved scheme that allows those that have reduced nitrogen pollution below the required levels to trade credits to farmers looking to offset their nutrient losses.

Nikki Hiorns, manager for Natural England, said: “Poole Harbour is a unique and special place for wildlife and people.

“Everyone wants to keep it that way so setting these new tighter water quality targets is an important start to restoring water quality in the harbour and improving the catchment.

“Reducing the nutrients entering the catchment and restoring the harbour is achievable, but only by continuing to work with farmers and other stakeholders.”

The Environment Agency said they will be providing farmers with new modelling tools to calculate nutrient loss and report their results.

The agency said farmers not providing data were likely to be prioritised for inspection.

Giles Bryan, senior Environment Agency technical specialist in the Wessex area, said: “By working together we will enable sustainable food production, water supplies and waste water treatment, whilst protecting the environment and securing the future of this fantastic place for wildlife and people.

“This plan will ensure all sectors that have contributed to rising nutrient concentrations in the catchment will proportionally deliver the improvements and solutions this unique environment needs.”

