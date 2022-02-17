Post Office had deliberate policy of blame for missing money, inquiry told By Press Association February 17, 2022, 5:39 pm The inquiry continues (PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal MPs demand Government ‘fully compensates’ all victims of Post Office scandal Subpostmaster’s wrongful conviction contributed to early death, widow says Post Office worker ‘fell apart’ after being wrongly convicted of stealing £200k Former Post Office worker says she was left homeless following false conviction