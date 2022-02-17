Katie Price’s fiance charged with using threatening or abusive behaviour By Press Association February 17, 2022, 6:23 pm Katie Price with Carl Woods (Ian West/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods has been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting language or behaviour, Essex Police have said. The 33-year-old was arrested following an incident in Little Canfield on August 23 2021. Carl Woods (Ian West/PA) A statement from Essex Police said: “A man arrested following an incident in Little Canfield, on August 23 2021, has been charged. “Carl Woods, 33, of Dunmow Road, Little Canfield, has been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act. “He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court on March 10.” Woods is engaged to former glamour model Price. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Sue Gray report live: PM issues apology in Commons statement Katie Price says she hit ‘rock bottom’ after drink-driving crash Katie Price poses as a nun as she launches OnlyFans channel to ‘be in control’ Katie Price announces launch of her OnlyFans channel days after arrest