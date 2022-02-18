RideLondon cycling festival to return after pandemic with new route into Essex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

RideLondon cycling festival to return after pandemic with new route into Essex

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 12:03 pm
RideLondon-100 cyclists Greg Mawdsley, Laura Lawson and Lisa Thake, Jason Fergus from Active Essex, London Marathon Charitable Trust executive director Catherine Anderson, Essex County councillor Lee Scott and Farleigh Hospice RideLondon-100 riders Neil Coggins and John Porter pictured in Chelmsford (PA)
RideLondon-100 cyclists Greg Mawdsley, Laura Lawson and Lisa Thake, Jason Fergus from Active Essex, London Marathon Charitable Trust executive director Catherine Anderson, Essex County councillor Lee Scott and Farleigh Hospice RideLondon-100 riders Neil Coggins and John Porter pictured in Chelmsford (PA)

Cyclists of all ages, backgrounds and abilities are being encouraged to get on their bikes when the RideLondon cycling festival returns to the capital in 100 days’ time.

The event was cancelled for the past two years but is returning on Sunday May 29 with new 100 and 60 mile routes heading into Essex.

Map of the RideLondon-Essex 100 route which passes some of Essex’s rural villages (RideLondon/PA)

The route takes in Epping Forest, Ongar and Chigwell Row while those completing 100 miles will also pass Fyfield, Leaden Roding, Great Dunmow, Felsted and Writtle.

Event director Hugh Brasher told the PA news agency the event will show “London at its best” but also that Essex is “an incredibly beautiful county that people don’t know lots about apart from a very famous TV programme”.

The only way is Essex for those cycling 60 or 100 miles from Victoria Embankment while participants tackling RideLondon 30 will pedal to Woodford before returning to the same Tower Bridge finish line.

2019 Prudential RideLondon – Day Two
RideLondon was last held in 2019 (PA)

On the same day, FreeCycle will provide eight miles of traffic-free roads in central London plus a number of festival zones.

RideLondon, which could not be held in 2020 or 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions, was established by the Mayor of London in 2013 as a legacy event from the 2012 London Olympic Games and previously went into Surrey.

It aims to encourage people from all backgrounds to try cycling so a number of entries have been given to communities such as the Black Unity Bike Ride Groups, Cycle Sisters and Brothers On Bikes.

Samra Said, chairperson of Cycle Sisters, said: “We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to safely enjoy cycling as a means of exercise, personal growth and forming social connections.

Samra Said is the chairperson of Cycle Sisters which was set up to address the under-representation of Muslim women in cycling. The group will be taking part in RideLondon when the cycling festival returns on May 29 (RideLondon/PA)
Samra Said is the chairperson of Cycle Sisters, a group for Muslim women (RideLondon/PA)

“Cycle Sisters was set up to address the under-representation of Muslim women in cycling and through our Muslim women’s cycle groups, with volunteer ride leaders acting as role models, we’ve created a space where hundreds of women across London have discovered the joy of cycling.

“We’re delighted to have been supported by RideLondon this year which will enable more of our members to participate and experience the excitement and challenge of this iconic event.”

Mr Brasher, a keen cyclist who said the activity can be “a great day out”, said the event was returning with “an increased ambition for RideLondon to be genuinely for all”.

“Statistics on cycling participation and our own data from the previous seven RideLondon editions clearly show that women and under-served communities are in a minority when it comes to getting on a bike,” he said.

“We want to change that and for RideLondon to reflect the extraordinary diversity of this wonderful, multi-cultural city.”

London Cycle Superhighways
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (front) and the city’s walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, said: “Cycling has seen a huge boom during the pandemic, but we know that some people are still under-represented, so it’s really important that women and those from ethnically diverse groups are being encouraged to take part.

“I can’t wait for the event in May and urge all Londoners, whatever their age or background, to get involved.”

In addition to the mass participation events, RideLondon will also feature the RideLondon Classique, a three-day UCI Women’s World Tour stage race from May 27-29 including best women cyclists in the world.

The first two stages will take place in Essex before the final stage is held on a circuit in central London on May 29.

General entries are closed for RideLondon-Essex 100 which will follow a section of Stage Three of the 2014 Tour de France route but charity entries are still available.

Entries for RideLondon-Essex 60 (£50) and RideLondon 30 (£25) are open from February 18.

Registration for FreeCycle will open in March when the event route plus start and finish times will be revealed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]