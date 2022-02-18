Weather watchers told not to be ‘stupid’ in pursuit of dramatic Eunice footage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Weather watchers and amateur photographers have been urged to avoid the coastline in search of dramatic footage of Storm Eunice.

Roy Stokes from the Environment Agency said it was “probably the most stupid thing you can do” to travel to the most exposed areas, with gusts of up to 90mph expected on the coastline.

In Cornwall, the Coastguard and police warned people to stay away from the coast with reports of people climbing onto seawalls and swimming in the sea.

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales (Jacob King/PA)

It came as the Met Office took the highly unusual step of issuing two red weather warnings, for much of the south coast of England and Wales, with large waves expected and the prospect of beach material and debris being blown across the seafront.

Mr Stokes told BBC Breakfast: “The worst possible thing you could do is go anywhere near these (coastal areas).

“I know people like to go and get photos and pictures, it’s quite a dramatic scene, but they’re far safer to watch it on the screen.

“It’s probably the most stupid thing you can do.”

Waves crash over the sea wall at the harbour in Lyme Regis in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He urged people to listen to advice “and act accordingly”.

And the Maritime and Coastguard Agency added: “Please stay well back from breaking waves as you could easily end up in the sea.”

South Wales Police also reported concerns amid reports of weather watchers heading to Porthcawl, a popular coastal spot for photographers during storms.

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Bridgend (Jacob King/PA)

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Valentine, who is leading the force’s response to Storm Eunice, said: “The Met Office’s red warning is still in place for South Wales, and people should only be travelling where it’s absolutely essential.

“Large waves are extremely dangerous, and going to take a look can put lives at risk – both your own and those of emergency service personnel.

“We’re asking everyone please to stay safe, and to stay at home.”