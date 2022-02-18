Covid cases ‘could rise rapidly as isolation ends’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid cases ‘could rise rapidly as isolation ends’

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 3:37 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to set out his plan for living with Covid on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to set out his plan for living with Covid on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Covid cases could rise “rapidly” as isolation ends, Government scientists have warned, with some saying the next variant could be more deadly.

A sub-group informing the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) suggested transmission could rise by between 25% and 80% if people “return to pre-pandemic behaviours and no mitigations”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to set out his plan for living with Covid on Monday and is expected to axe the legal requirement to self-isolate after a positive test.

Free testing is also expected to be dropped at some point, with one minister suggesting testing had become a habit.

In its paper published on Friday but dated earlier this month and sent to Sage, the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M-O) said modelling by the University of Warwick showed that while the lifting of restrictions has “previously been gradual, a sudden change, such as an end to testing and isolation, has the scope to lead to a return to rapid epidemic growth”.

The university has also estimated that, at present, measures such as testing, self-isolation, mask wearing, increased home working and the avoidance of high-risk venues was reducing transmission by approximately 20-45%.

Elsewhere, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) said in a paper for Sage on February 10 that there is a common misconception that new variants will be milder and that Omicron had been milder by chance.

It said “the milder symptoms in the human population, and in animal models, associated with the Omicron variant compared to previous variants, is likely a chance event”.

Nervtag said: “The next variant to achieve UK/global dominance is likely to have the same pathogenicity as previous variants.

“The loss of virulence as viruses evolve is a common misconception.”

The group added: “We remain concerned that a new serotype can emerge for which no current vaccine is effective.”

