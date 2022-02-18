Environment group set to make new arguments to coal mine inquiry inspector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Environment group set to make new arguments to coal mine inquiry inspector

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 5:25 pm
Friends of the Earth says a ruling by Court of Appeal judges relating to an oil well in Surrey might have implications for the planned mine on the outskirts of Whitehaven (PA)

An environmental campaign group says it aims to present new arguments to a planning inspector who oversaw an inquiry into proposals to open a deep coal mine in Cumbria.

Friends of the Earth says a ruling by Court of Appeal judges relating to an oil well in Surrey might have implications for the planned mine on the outskirts of Whitehaven.

A spokesman said a lawyer aimed to write to an inspector who oversaw a planning inquiry into the mine proposal, spelling out the implications of the appeal ruling.

He said the mine planning inquiry had been staged in September – and the inspector had yet to make a recommendation

Woodhouse Colliery
Demonstrators outside the proposed Woodhouse Colliery, south of Whitehaven (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Campaigner Sarah Finch had challenged Surrey County Council’s decision to allow a well near her home in Redhill to be extended.

She said council bosses had failed to assess “the indirect greenhouse gas impacts” and did not consider environmental protection objectives.

A High Court judge had ruled against her and on Thursday three Court of Appeal judges dismissed her appeal by a two-to-one majority.

Friends of the Earth said appeal judges had made points, in a written ruling, relating to fuel emissions, which they wanted the mine inquiry inspector to consider.

“The appeal judgment makes clear that planning authorities have a discretion over whether to consider the ‘end use’ emissions from the combustion of fossil fuels in the environmental impact assessment,” said a spokesman on Friday.

“By contrast, the High Court judge had ruled that Surrey County Council could not have considered these emissions, as a matter of law.

“During the public inquiry, the mine developer relied on the High Court judge’s judgment in the (oil well case) to say that it could not be required to assess the end-use emissions from its proposed coal development either.

“We think that the Court of Appeal’s judgment yesterday weakens their position on this.

“The planning inspector said that he might consider new representations on the issue of end-use emissions following the Court of Appeal judgment in the (oil well case).

“Given that the Court of Appeal judgment is a significant development on this issue, Friends of the Earth now expects to be writing to the planning inspector about this with further submissions.”

