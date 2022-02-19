What the papers say – February 19 By Press Association February 19, 2022, 2:49 am What the papers say – February 19. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The widespread destruction of Storm Eunice is the main topic on the front pages of Saturday’s papers. The i weekend and Daily Star lead with the storm’s 122mph winds. i weekend: 122mph storm batters Britain #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/hMA4MDKUOB— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 18, 2022 Tomorrow's Daily Star front page: 122Mph killer.https://t.co/4M1oYHGlXt pic.twitter.com/o3ffj84yAJ— Daily Star (@dailystar) February 18, 2022 The Guardian carries the death toll on its front page while The Daily Telegraph outlines the “chaos” of Storm Eunice in what The Times calls a “Day of Destruction”. Guardian front page, Saturday 19 February 2022: At least four dead as worst storm in decades roars in pic.twitter.com/6FfPUJpAAI— The Guardian (@guardian) February 18, 2022 📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Chaos of Storm Eunice'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/33BhbU7hfg— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 18, 2022 The Times: Day of destruction #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/3guMKIK3dT— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 18, 2022 The Daily Mirror calls it “Carnage” and the Daily Express says the “killer storm” will result in a £500 million clean-up bill. Tomorrow's front page: Eunice Batters Britain – Carnage. #tomorrowspaperstodayRead here: https://t.co/snuHjFkZqQ pic.twitter.com/JJyVTa1vjz— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 18, 2022 Daily Express: Battered by killer storm #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/PFkWkLUk7y— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 18, 2022 Elsewhere, Vladimir Putin’s accusations that Ukraine is responsible for escalations in tensions is front page of the FT Weekend. Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday February 19 https://t.co/8G0EdnF8Xb pic.twitter.com/aLewvRrfdA— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 18, 2022 MI5 boss Ken McCallum tells the Daily Mail we need to “fight to keep our way of life” . Daily Mail: MI5 Chief: UK’s ‘fight to keep our way of life’ #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/0yqHPnXbhR— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 18, 2022 And The Independent says lifting Covid restrictions risks an 80% rise in cases. The Independent: Lifting Covid restrictions risks 80% rise in cases #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/OFgP5Xv4ex— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 18, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close