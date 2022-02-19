In Pictures: Damage assessed as Storm Eunice clean-up begins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clean-up efforts after the destruction of Storm Eunice were hindered by wet, windy and in some places snowy weather moving in over the weekend.

Repairs were needed to roofs and walls that had failed to stand up to strong gusts on Friday.

Dominic Good, looks at the roots of a 400-year-old oak tree in his garden, which was uprooted by Storm Eunice and fell onto his property near Brentwood in Essex (Nicholas.T Ansell/PA)

A runner passes the O2 Arena in London, which had part of its roof sheared off in the storm and forced its closure for the weekend (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The roof of Hughenden Village Hall in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Wind damage to a construction site alongside the Thames, in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A house in Southampton is draped in part of a flat roof that blew off a nearby building (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Association of British Insurers warned previous similar storms have cost around £360 million in repairs, although the impact of Eunice is still being assessed.

A spokesperson said: “No two storms are the same. The last significant storms to hit the UK – Ciara and Dennis – led to insurers paying out over £360 million.”

A roadside filled with debris from the rooftops of three houses in London which were torn off during the storm (James Manning/PA)

A catamaran washed up along the seafront in Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)

Precarious masonry and missing tiles on the roof of Trowbridge Town Hall in Wiltshire (Jacob King/PA)

Many train services remained suspended on Saturday with “do not travel” notices in place for some routes.

South Western Railway said staff are working to clear lines after more than 40 trees were felled on its routes.

Passengers wait at Waterloo railway station, London, for delayed trains amid cancellations on several services (James Manning/PA)

A worker cleans up storm damage at the Shooshh… bar on the beachfront in Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)

Members of the public brace themselves in the wind and wet weather in Westminster, central London (James Manning/PA)

While the seas were less violent on Saturday, the tail-end of Eunice brought snow to parts of Scotland and the North of England.

Smaller waves than Friday’s crash against the Brighton Palace Pier (Adam Davy/PA)

A snow plough on the Buttertubs Pass near Hawes, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Poppy has fun in Huntly, Aberdeenshire, after Storm Eunice brought heavy snowfall to parts of Scotland (Katharine Hay/PA)