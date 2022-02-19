Family home ‘destroyed’ after 400-year-old oak tree crashes through roof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Family home ‘destroyed’ after 400-year-old oak tree crashes through roof

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 2:09 pm Updated: February 19, 2022, 3:22 pm
Dominic Good, looks at the roots of a 400-year-old oak tree in his garden, which was uprooted by Storm Eunice and fell onto his property in Stondon Massey, near Brentwood (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Dominic Good, looks at the roots of a 400-year-old oak tree in his garden, which was uprooted by Storm Eunice and fell onto his property in Stondon Massey, near Brentwood (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

A 400-year-old oak tree uprooted by Storm Eunice has destroyed part of a family home in Essex.

Dominic Good, 57, was in the middle of a work conference call at his home on Friday morning when he was interrupted by an “almighty crash”.

The father-of-two said his family are “very lucky” that no-one was injured after the huge oak tree crashed through the roof of their detached house in Stondon Massey, north of Brentwood.

He told the PA news agency: “A big gust just snapped the base of the massive oak tree in our garden, that is probably around 400 years old.

“The whole tree fell on the north-west corner of the house and the roof took the brunt of it.

“The roof is pretty much destroyed, and my son’s and my daughter’s bedrooms are completely filled with rubble.”

Winter weather Feb 19th 2022
Damage caused to a bedroom at the home of Dominic Good by a fallen tree near Brentwood, Essex (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Mr Good said his wife Emma, his 23-year-old son Sven and his son’s girlfriend Anna Parnanen had all been in different rooms of the house working when the tree crashed down.

His son also had his Mazda MX5 car “completely crushed” by the branches of the toppled oak.

Mr Good said: “My son was in the room directly below (where the tree hit) so he actually witnessed it.

“He just grabbed his laptop and grabbed the dog and ran out of the room.”

The family had predicted there could be some storm damage from the huge gusts of wind but “never expected” the level of destruction that transpired.

Winter weather Feb 19th 2022
Sven Good, 23 sits on his tree damaged Mazda MX-5 outside the family home (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

“I was concerned that a branch might strike the house or something because it was it was incredibly strong wind, but that was something else,” said Mr Good.

“We were very lucky that none of the dogs or the people that were in the house were affected in any way… other than just breathing in dust.”

The family were able to spend the night in their home but are unsure as yet if this will be possible once the tree is removed.

Mr Good said: “We spent the rest of Friday trying to salvage stuff out of the rooms but everything is covered in dust and rubble and was just a general mess.

“I think probably once they remove the tree from the house they will have to knock down quite a large part of the house and rebuild it.

Winter weather Feb 19th 2022
The 400-year-old oak tree was uprooted by Storm Eunice (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

“We will just have to speak to the insurance company and take it from there.”

Meanwhile, at least four people have been killed in the UK and Ireland as a result of storm, said to be one of the worst in decades.

The bad weather is set to continue all weekend and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind covering the entire south coast and south-west Wales until 6pm on Saturday, and a yellow snow warning for parts of northern England from 11am until 3pm.

On Sunday, a yellow warning for wind is in place for England, Wales, and south-west Scotland, while a yellow rain warning covers Lancashire and Cumbria.

