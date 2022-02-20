Justin Welby says faith acted as a ‘safety net’ during times of depression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Justin Welby says faith acted as a ‘safety net’ during times of depression

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 12:03 am
Justin Welby says faith acted as a ‘safety net’ during times of depression (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury says his faith acted as a “safety net” at times in his life when he struggled with depression.

Justin Welby said that it was “very odd” to feel the love of God and a “real, vicious sense of dislike of oneself” simultaneously.

He opened up about his personal experiences in the first episode of The Archbishop Interviews, a new programme on BBC Radio 4 and BBC sounds.

Archbishop of Canterbury Christmas Day Sermon
In the episode, Mr Welby spoke with author Elif Shafak and explored the topics of faith, doubt and depression.

“My own experience of depression – one of the symptoms of it is self-hatred, self-contempt, real, vicious sense of dislike of oneself,” he said.

“And that seems very odd when it combines with also a deep sense that I’m loved by god. And in my life that expressed itself almost as a safety net.

“I would say in my prayers – I may be this terrible person, this failure as an Archbishop, whatever it is, but I know you know me better than I know myself and you still love me.

“And by that I am held.”

Mr Welby said a book written by his daughter, Katherine Welby-Roberts, had encouraged him to speak to others and get help.

“For me one of the most important things was a book written by our eldest daughter about her own depression,” he said.

Asian Women of Achievement Awards
In the first episode of The Archbishop Interviews Mr Welby spoke with author Elif Shafak (pictured) and explored the topics of faith, doubt and depression (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“She had a breakdown and very severe depression and still suffers from illness, and she’s married now with two children.

“She wrote a beautiful book called I Thought There Would Be Cake. In other words, when she was grown up, there’d be cake. And how different it was.

And in that there was a chapter about the need to be open to speak to others. And so I did.

“I went to get some help and that has made a huge difference.”

The first episode of The Archbishop Interviews airs on Sunday at 1.30pm on Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.

