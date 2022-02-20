Parents of gambling addict, 24, speak out ahead of his inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Parents of gambling addict, 24, speak out ahead of his inquest

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 8:49 am
Charles and Liz Ritchie with their son Jack at his graduation from Hull University (family handout/PA)
The parents of a 24-year-old gambling addict who killed himself have said changes to betting laws could save lives but have been delayed.

An inquest for Jack Ritchie being held this week will consider issues including the state’s involvement in his death, such as medical care he received and information he had about gambling risks.

The Hull University history graduate was working as an English teacher when he died in Hanoi, Vietnam, in November 2017, after years of gambling problems dating back to his teens.

His parents, Charles and Liz Ritchie, from Sheffield, have spent the last four years arguing that failures on the part of UK authorities to address gambling issues contributed to their son’s death, and campaigning for reform through the Gambling With Lives charity they set up.

Mr and Mrs Ritchie said their son began gambling under-age at 17 when he and friends would use dinner money to play fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) at a betting shop.

They believe an undiagnosed gambling disorder lay behind his death and have argued there were no public health warnings about the risk to life posed by gambling products, and that their son was not diagnosed or offered treatment that linked his symptoms to gambling disorder.

Mr Ritchie told the PA news agency on Sunday: “Jack’s inquest will give him respect and we’re very grateful that we have a legal process that will consider what happened to our son.

“That there is a coroner listening intently to the evidence about his death is significant for us and for everyone who believes that gambling affected their lost family member.

“The inquest comes at a time the Government is reviewing our gambling laws but continues to delay the changes which we believe will save lives.

“We know the resulting devastation first-hand and every day someone else dies and another family is added to the casualty list.”

In 2020, senior Sheffield coroner David Urpeth ruled the inquest, which resumes at Sheffield Town Hall on Monday, will investigate issues including the state’s provision of medical treatment to Mr Ritchie, and the information available to him and his family about the risks of gambling.

Mr Urpeth said the inquest would include looking at “what is the system of regulation around gambling” and “whether gambling caused or contributed to Jack’s death”.

Jack Ritchie inquest
Jack Ritchie’s family say he began using betting shops when he was underage (family handout/PA)

A previous coroner, since retired, ruled in 2019 that the full hearing will be what is known as an “Article 2 inquest”.

This means it can examine whether any arm of the state breached its duty to protect Mr Ritchie’s right to life.

His family said they believe it is the first time an Article 2 inquest has been held in a case relating to gambling.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the Department for Health and Social Care, and the Gambling Commission have been named as interested persons by the coroner, as have the charities GambleAware and GamCare.

Witnesses from the Gambling Commission, DHSC, GambleAware and GamCare will give evidence and there will be testimony from a range of other experts.

A DCMS spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with Jack’s family at this difficult time and following this tragic case.

“We will not comment further until the inquest and legal proceedings have concluded.”

