Woman, 71, dies in police pursuit collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Woman, 71, dies in police pursuit collision

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 8:25 pm
(PA)
(PA)

A 71-year-old woman pedestrian has died after she was struck by a car in a police pursuit.

An officer on patrol attempted to stop a BMW in Stockport Road, Manchester, with emergency equipment after the vehicle was previously sighted driving at speed on the M60 at about 12.20am on Sunday.

The BMW motorist carried on towards the junction of Kingsway and Wilmslow Road where it collided with the victim and a 64-year-old man, who was also walking along the pavement.

A full investigation has been launched and we are hopeful that there may be some witnesses who have dashcam footage that could assist with the investigationA full investigation has been launched and we are hopeful that there may be some witnesses who have dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to hospital where he is in a serious condition.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Greater Manchester Police said it had referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct “in line with normal policy”.

Sgt Phil Shaw said: “Tragically, a woman has lost her life as a result of this incident and our thoughts are very much with her family at this time.

“A full investigation has been launched and we are hopeful that there may be some witnesses who have dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation”.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, or visit our website www.gmp.police.uk, quoting incident 94 of 20 February 2022. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal