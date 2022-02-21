What the papers say – February 21

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – February 21

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 2:27 am
What the papers say – February 21 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The papers on Monday are dominated by the news that the Queen has caught Covid-19.

The Daily Express says the Queen is experiencing mild symptoms, while The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and i all lead with her vow to continue working despite the infection.

The Queen’s decision sets an “example” for the rest of the nation, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mirror and Metro take a similar view of the story, as Her Majesty “keeps calm and carries on”.

Elsewhere, The Guardian leads with “last-ditch” peace talks over the situation in Ukraine as fears of war “intensify”.

The Financial Times reports Russian troops are to remain in Belarus following the conclusion of joint drills between the two countries’ militaries.

The Times and The Independent lead with the Prime Minister’s “pride” as he announces the end of England’s remaining coronavirus restrictions.

And the Daily Star says four more storms are set to “batter Britain” in the wake of Storm Eunice.

