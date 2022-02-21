What the papers say – February 21

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The papers on Monday are dominated by the news that the Queen has caught Covid-19.

The Daily Express says the Queen is experiencing mild symptoms, while The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and i all lead with her vow to continue working despite the infection.

EXPRESS: Queen catches Covid in castle outbreak #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1ZqjUPismN — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 20, 2022

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Queen vows to carry on working with Covid'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/6leZl0ZVtP — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 20, 2022

Tomorrow's front page: The Queen is "determined to carry on" after testing positive for covid – by working from home at Windsor https://t.co/anPWcAe7DD pic.twitter.com/wdPbY7PCgx — The Sun (@TheSun) February 20, 2022

I: Queen still at work with Covid #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OLelz7EPpD — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 20, 2022

The Queen’s decision sets an “example” for the rest of the nation, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mirror and Metro take a similar view of the story, as Her Majesty “keeps calm and carries on”.

Elsewhere, The Guardian leads with “last-ditch” peace talks over the situation in Ukraine as fears of war “intensify”.

Guardian front page, Monday 21 February 2022: Last-ditch talks as fears of Ukraine war intensify pic.twitter.com/SwBW1FTMMV — The Guardian (@guardian) February 20, 2022

The Financial Times reports Russian troops are to remain in Belarus following the conclusion of joint drills between the two countries’ militaries.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday February 21 https://t.co/nO9ykj24oZ pic.twitter.com/dqppKzpwi7 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 20, 2022

The Times and The Independent lead with the Prime Minister’s “pride” as he announces the end of England’s remaining coronavirus restrictions.

And the Daily Star says four more storms are set to “batter Britain” in the wake of Storm Eunice.